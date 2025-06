Bottlenose dolphin born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago for 1st time in 10 years

A bottlenose dolphin was born Saturday at Brookfield Zoo Chicago for the first time in 10 years, zoo officials said.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- For the first time in ten years, a bottlenose dolphin was born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

A dolphin named Allie gave birth early Saturday morning, zoo officials said.

Zoo veterinarians say the newborn bottlenose dolphin weighs about 35 pounds and is nearly 4 feet long.

The mother and calf appear to be doing well.