Woman charged in deadly crash said she was 'possessed' and the CIA was following her

Mother, 2 children struck, killed while crossing street in New York City; 10 injured in crash

Mariam Yarimi has been charged after a New York City car crash killed 3 and injured 10. Natasha Saada and 2 of her children were killed.

Mariam Yarimi has been charged after a New York City car crash killed 3 and injured 10. Natasha Saada and 2 of her children were killed.

Mariam Yarimi has been charged after a New York City car crash killed 3 and injured 10. Natasha Saada and 2 of her children were killed.

Mariam Yarimi has been charged after a New York City car crash killed 3 and injured 10. Natasha Saada and 2 of her children were killed.

NEW YORK -- A mother and her two children were killed by a car crash, as they were crossing a street in Brooklyn on Saturday, and a third child was critically injured.

"I will call it like it is. This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn't have been on the road," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. "A mother and two young children killed, another child fighting for his life, a family and a neighborhood devastated."

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. A total of 10 people, including six children, were taken to various hospitals in the collision.

Tisch said an Audi rear-ended a Toyota Camry. The 63-year-old driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries, as did a 35-year-old woman, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy in the car.

The collision sent the Audi into the pedestrians, who were in the crosswalk before the vehicle overturned, authorities said.

The 32-year-old woman and her 5- and 8-year-old daughters were pronounced dead at the scene, and the 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition.

His 32-year-old mother, Natasha Saada, and older sisters, 5-year-old Deborah and 8-year-old Diana, were flown to Israel for burial later Monday.

The driver of the Audi, Mariam Yarimi, 32, was driving on a suspended license. Her car went airborne as it rolled over, according to a witness, and she had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital, and remained stable.

Mayor Eric Adams says this is concerning and painful, specifically for this community.

SEE ALSO: Ring camera footage shows moment small plane crashes into Minnesota home, killing at least 1 person

"A tragic, tragic accident of a Shakespearean proportion, to see a mother and her two children lost to a vehicle crash. This is extremely concerning and painful, not only to the city of New York in general, but specifically to a very close-knit community. Mother going for a simple stroll on a sunny day, was struck and killed, as we pray for their families and this entire community, the city mourns," Adams said.

"Horrifying. I mean -- I'm not even processing it right now, you know what I mean?" eyewitness Robin said.

Residents say speed is a constant issue in the area.

One man described a motorcycle going what he estimated to be over 60 miles per hour right before the car crash at 1 p.m. They also say people often blow red lights and do not abide by the 25-mile-per-hour signs or speed cameras.

Mayor Adams planned to visit the family of the deceased in the hospital.

Yarimi is hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation, as she awaits arraignment in the weekend crash.

She is facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault.

Yarimi's blue Audi A3 sedan had 99 parking and camera violations between August 2023 and March 2025, including 21 speed camera tickets and five red light tickets, with nearly $10,500 in fines, according to howsmydrivingnyc, a website that tracks violations using city data.

A vehicle with the same license plate still has $1,345 in unpaid fines, according to NYCServ.

Yarimi told first responders that she was "possessed" and the CIA was following her.

The crash has renewed calls for lawmakers to support legislation that would require drivers who rack up more than six speed-camera or red-light tickets to install a speed limiter in their car, barring them from exceeding the speed limit by more than five miles per hour.