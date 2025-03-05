New documentary 'Brothers After War' explores soldiers' transition back to civilian life

ABC7 spoke with the film's director, Jake Rademacher, and a subject of the documentary, Staff Sergeant Quentin Corrington, of Peoria, Illinois.

ABC7 spoke with the film's director, Jake Rademacher, and a subject of the documentary, Staff Sergeant Quentin Corrington, of Peoria, Illinois.

ABC7 spoke with the film's director, Jake Rademacher, and a subject of the documentary, Staff Sergeant Quentin Corrington, of Peoria, Illinois.

ABC7 spoke with the film's director, Jake Rademacher, and a subject of the documentary, Staff Sergeant Quentin Corrington, of Peoria, Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A powerful new documentary explores what happens when soldiers and Marines leave the battlefield and transition back to civilian life.

From executive producer Gary Sinise, ABC7 got a look at "Brothers After War." The film sheds light on the struggles of veterans: including loss, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression; while offering a message of meaning, connection, and hope.

On Tuesday night, ABC7 spoke with the film's director, Jake Rademacher, and a subject of the documentary, Staff Sergeant Quentin Corrington, of Peoria.

Rademacher previously embedded with troops in combat zones to make the film "Brothers At War." He told ABC7 why he decided to make a follow-up film.

Corrington talked about what makes this film different from other military documentaries and what it was like to make it.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .