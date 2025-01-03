Armed thieves steal car, bag from man walking on Bucktown sidewalk: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side on Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the Bucktown neighborhood's 1900-block of West Cortland Street around 10:45 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a group of armed males got out of a red sedan, police said.

The thieves took the victim's bag and his 2014 sedan.

The victim was not injured, and there is no one in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the robbery.

