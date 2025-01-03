24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Armed thieves steal car, bag from man walking on Bucktown sidewalk: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 3, 2025 12:54PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side on Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the Bucktown neighborhood's 1900-block of West Cortland Street around 10:45 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 26-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a group of armed males got out of a red sedan, police said.

The thieves took the victim's bag and his 2014 sedan.

The victim was not injured, and there is no one in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the robbery.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW