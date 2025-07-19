4th annual Words of Wonder Literary Festival for young readers

The Words of Wonder Literary Festival is happening on July 26 at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center.

The Words of Wonder Literary Festival is happening on July 26 at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center.

The Words of Wonder Literary Festival is happening on July 26 at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center.

The Words of Wonder Literary Festival is happening on July 26 at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A world of imagination awaits in the pages of a good book, and one Chicago non-profit organization hopes to share that joy with young readers.

Burst into Books will host their fourth annual Words of Wonder Literary Festival.

The free event is happening on Saturday, July 26 at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center.

The celebration brings together readers, artists, and storytellers on the South Side of Chicago for a day of learning and fun.

Burst Into Books is a CPS Vendor and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to engage and support the community through access to resources, and to leverage the brilliance of Black people to cultivate published authors.

In 2024, the organization reached their goal of donating 15,000 books to help young students discover the joy of reading.

To register for this year's free Words of Wonder (W.O.W.) Literary Festival, visit www.burstintobooks.org/wowlitfest.