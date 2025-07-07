24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man charged in shooting man to death inside vehicle in Cabrini-Green, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 7, 2025 8:07PM
A Cabrini-Green shooting left a man dead in the 800-block of North Cambridge Avenue on Saturday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a deadly North Side shooting over the weekend.

Police said the shooting happened on Saturday in the 800-block of North Cambridge Avenue just after 9:45 a.m.

A 46-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone fired shots, striking him in the back, police said.

The victim died at the scene. He has not been identified.

About 30 minutes later, Obbie Sanders, 46 of Chicago, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Wacker Ramp.

Sanders was charged with two felony counts related to murder, multiple misdemeanors and traffic citations.

He is due in court on Tuesday.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

