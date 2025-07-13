24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man found shot to death in Cabrini-Green 1 week after another fatal shooting on same block: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 13, 2025 10:39AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on the city's North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood's 800-block of North Cambridge Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

Responding officers found a 41-year-old man, on the ground outside, who had been shot in the body multiple times.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, another man was shot to to death on the same block, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about Sunday's shooting.

