CA Sen. Alex Padilla, Democrats write letter to Pres. Trump to remove military from Los Angeles

California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla is doubling down on his calls for the Trump Administration to remove military forces from Los Angeles.

California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla is doubling down on his calls for the Trump Administration to remove military forces from Los Angeles.

Senator Padilla, along with fellow Democrats, sent a letter to President Donald Trump-- writing, in part:

"For the federal government to deploy military forces into American cities without consulting the Governor and local leaders is a dangerous misuse of federal power that has actively disrupted local law enforcement efforts to maintain peace and order," the senators wrote.

"Deploying military personnel should always be a last resort - not a first step - and should only occur when local law enforcement makes a specific request for such federal resources. The decision to use military personnel to create a spectacle has escalated tensions on the ground and created confusion among local law enforcement. Significantly, it also pulls military assets away from other critical missions and is a waste of taxpayer dollars."

The letter comes just days after Sen. Padilla was forcefully detained by Secret Service agents when he tried to interrupt United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's press conference.

The senator said he was trying to speak out about ICE detaining immigrants without criminal records.

Padilla and the democrat's letter comes ahead of Tuesday's court hearing -- over the Trump Administration's use of the California National Guard.

Last week, an appeals court blocked a federal judge's ruling -- ordering control of the National Guard be returned to the state.

One political science expert tells us -- no matter what the courts decide this week -- there's still one big looming question.

"At some point, we will get to a point that the president wants to do one thing and the courts want to do another, and what happens if the president doesn't comply. That's the constitutional crisis a lot of folks are worried about," said Melissa Michelson, political science professor at Menlo College.

After last week's ruling, Governor Newsom said he was still confident the court would side with California.

You can read the full letter here.