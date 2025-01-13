Halle Berry donates 'entire closet' to LA wildfire victims

Firefighters battling the Palisades Fire are trying to make as much progress as they can as another round of Santa Ana winds arrive soon.

Firefighters battling the Palisades Fire are trying to make as much progress as they can as another round of Santa Ana winds arrive soon.

Firefighters battling the Palisades Fire are trying to make as much progress as they can as another round of Santa Ana winds arrive soon.

Firefighters battling the Palisades Fire are trying to make as much progress as they can as another round of Santa Ana winds arrive soon.

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Halle Berry has taken a heartfelt step to support those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Berry announced on Instagram on Jan. 9 that she was donating her entire wardrobe to those in need.

The Oscar-winner is collaborating with fellow actress Sharon Stone and +COOP, a home goods store in Beverly Hills, to promote donation efforts, collecting gently used clothing for men, women and children displaced by the fires.

+COOP was founded by real estate agent Jenna Cooper and turned its shop into up a temporary fire relief donation collection center amid the deadly wildfires.

"I'm packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same," Berry wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Thursday. "This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!"

She added, "Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady ."

The post included a video clip originally shared on Stone's Instagram account a day earlier, in which Stone is heard promoting the donation effort.

RELATED: What we know about those killed in the LA wildfires

"We're at the COOP at 7282 Beverly Blvd., collecting gently used clothing for kids, men, women, children, people that have been displaced and affected by the fire," she says, before taking viewers inside the shop to show the relief effort in action.

She added, "We have beautiful cashmere sweaters, jeans, new socks, shoes, clothes, blankets ... you can come and shop, you can also come and donate."

In a separate post on Jan. 9, Stone revealed that donations were already "pouring in," adding, "We had to make a makeshift sign because we had cars lined up around the block donating."

The LA wildfires have caused significant destruction, resulting in thousands of families being displaced.

At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for. Firefighters continue to battle the flames, which remain only partially contained and have been fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds.

VIDEO: Pacific Palisades man watches family home burn remotely from his Tesla cameras

In addition to Berry and Stone, other celebrities, organizations and major corporations have also stepped up to support wildfire relief efforts.

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation has donated $2.5 million for LA wildfire relief. SAG-AFTRA said over the weekend that it had donated $1 million to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation "to assist members experiencing hardship caused by the Los Angeles fires."

The Walt Disney Company, meanwhile, has committed to donating $15 million "for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts."

Take a look at the latest stories and videos on the devastating Southern California wildfires here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."