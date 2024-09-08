Two children were treated at the scene, police said.

Chicago shooting: 2 shot in head, critically injured inside vehicle in Calumet Heights, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot and critically injured inside a vehicle on the city's South Side on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 1600-block of East 87th Street just before 5:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old man and a female victim, whose age was not immediately known, were inside a vehicle when someone approached them, took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

Police said both victims, shot in their heads, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Two children were treated at the scene, but were not transported to hospitals, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood