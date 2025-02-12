2nd person charged in deadly shooting of 12-year-old girl in Calumet Heights home, police say

A teen, 14, was charged in a Calumet Heights shooting in Chicago that killed Dalilah Batey, 12, on South Harper Avenue on Sunday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second person is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old girl , Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:29 p.m. Sunday in a Calumet Heights home in the 9200-block of South Harper Avenue, police said.

Dalilah Batey, 12, was shot in the head inside the home. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she died, authorities said.

Batey's father told ABC7 over the phone on Tuesday night that his daughter was with friends when she was killed, adding she was a seventh grade honor student who was a "loving little girl."

On Wednesday, Chicago police announced that a second person had been arrested and charged in relation to the shooting.

Tyler Wright, 19, was charged with one felony count of child endangerment/death.

On Tuesday, police said a 14-year-old boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

He was arrested near the house two hours after the shooting happened.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office says the 14-year-old is out on electronic monitoring, and is due back in court next month.

No other information was made available.

