Girl, 12, killed in shooting inside Calumet Heights home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a home on the South Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:29 p.m. in the 9200-block of South Harper Avenue.

Police said the girl was struck inside a residence and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating and it is not known if anyone was arrested.

