Canadian wildfire smoke headed toward Chicago

Canadian wildfire smoke is likely to make it into the Chciago area on Friday and could linger into the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smoke from Canadian wildfires will likely make its way into the Chicago area on Friday, according to ABC7 meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

Warmer temperatures are forecasted to settle in on Friday and through the weekend.

Martinez said smoke and hazy skies are expected to roll in to the Chicago area at about 11 a.m.

So far, no air quality alerts have been issued. ABC7 meteorologists will track the smoke and keep viewers updated.

There is a chance the smoke lingers into the weekend, Martinez said.

22 active wildfires in Manitoba

The Canadian province of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency over a series of wildfires.

The fire began Monday just north in neighboring Saskatchewan and has exploded in size.

There are 22 active wildfires in Manitoba. Officials said firefighters from across Canada are helping to fight the flames.

So far this year, Manitoba has had 102 fires, which officials say is "well above" the province's average of 77 by this time.

Canada's wildfire season runs May through September. Its worst-ever wildfire season was in 2023. It choked much of North America with dangerous smoke for months.

[AP News contributed to this report]