Air quality in Chicago at unhealthy levels for 3rd day due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Air quality remains at unhealthy levels for a third day in Chicago due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Many residents have been wearing masks or trying to figure out other ways to protect themselves, and others hope the storms moving through the area will do something to improve the air quality.

By Thursday evening, it appeared the powerful thunderstorm complex racing across the Midwest had helped clear the air, with hurricane-force wind gusts.

Chicago's air quality remains in the very unhealthy category, with people encouraged to limit their time outside, including healthy people with no respiratory problems. AirNow.gov listed Chicago air quality at 218 as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chicago area until midnight Thursday.

According to an ABC News report, the Harvard University Environmental Health Department Chair said an air quality index of 150 is equivalent to smoking an estimated seven cigarettes a day for someone spending the majority of their time outdoors.

Chicago officials are warning all residents, especially vulnerable citizens and people with respiratory issues, to stay indoors or limit activity outside.

Many events have been canceled or moved indoors, including some at Navy Pier.

"As soon as we realized there was an air quality issue outside and we saw all the messages about the alerts, we wanted to make a decision, the right decision I believe for our customers and our guests," Felicia Bolton, Navy Pier spokesperson, said.

WATCH: Time-lapse shows hazy skies in Chicago

Many children's summer camps have been canceled or moved inside, and typically busy suburban parks and splash pads have been sitting empty.

In Orland Park Thursday, kids were feeling the effects, as they played a modified version of dodge ball and four square inside at the Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center on 119th Street.

"We heard about the Canadian wildfires on Monday. We were getting calls from our parents, and, actually, our summer camp leadership team said, 'you know what, we're just going to keep them inside, we're going to keep them indoors,'" said PJ Jones, with the Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center.

The facility's nearly 400 children enrolled in summer camps and community programs will remain indoors through at least Monday.

But the air quality didn't stop Robert Gurskis and his friend, Axel, from enjoying his DRACO 2.0 radio-controlled plane.

"You have to get out here and get some fresh air, even though the air quality's not that good; I still love it," Gurskis said.

The duo took the RC plane through its paces before the threat of thunderstorms, and the air quality, cut their outing short.

"They said yesterday it's the equivalent of seven cigarettes a day, and, I'm a non-smoker. So, it's the humidity; it's a little harder to breathe, but I'm not ready for the mask yet. But I'm going back in the AC pretty soon," Axel said.

Meanwhile, Wednesday night's Cubs game went on, as scheduled, despite poor air quality warnings.

Tracking air quality across the Chicago area

Officials in the city and suburbs said they are monitoring the situation and hope this will move out in the next few days.

How to stay safe with dangerous air quality

Those who have to be outside are recommended to mask up, with an N95 mask if possible. With the poor air quality, AirNow.gov recommends people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to reduce exposure by:

Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities

Keeping outdoor activities short

Considering moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them

For everyone, officials recommend people:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don't breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors

Be active outdoors when air quality is better

Chicago respite centers open to help residents without access to safe air

If you do not have access to properly ventilated and safe indoor areas, the city has several respite centers that are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Englewood center at 1140 W. 79th St.

King Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center at 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center at 8650 S. Commercial Drive

Trina Davila Center at 4312 W. North Ave.

Garfield Center at 10 South Kedzie Ave. is open 24 hours a day as a respite center as well, the city said.

CNN contributed to this report.