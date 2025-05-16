Thousands across Chicago area wake up without power after storms topple trees, power lines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands woke up without power on Friday morning in the Chicago area after storms moved through the area.

On Thursday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple counties in Illinois and northwest Indiana. They have all since expired.

Clean up began since Thursday night for city and sububran public works.

ComEd said more than 47,000 woke up without power on Thursday.

The extreme weather also toppled trees on Chicago's Northwest Side and on the city's Southwest Side, as well as farther north in the Round Lake area where firefighters were busy.

The worst of the fast-moving storms moved through between 4 and 8 p.m., ABC7 Chicago meteorologists said.

Record-breaking heat

On Thursday, temperatures reached 95 at Midway Airport and 93 at O'Hare Airport; breaking the previous record high of 91 degrees.

Beyoncé's "COWBOY CARTER TOUR" was set to take the stage at Soldier Field at 7 p.m. Thursday, but it was delayed to at least 9 p.m. due to the severe weather threat, a Soldier Field spokesperson said.

Friday will be very windy, with a high risk of spreading brushfires. Winds could gust above 45 mph.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s again.

Wisconsin Tornado

A tornado touched down Friday night in Dodge County, Wisconsin.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Juneau and Mayville were the hardest hit on Thursday, May 15.

Damage was left in the area, which is about 60 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Shelters were set up for people who no longer have a home.

A confirmed tornado moved through far western Wisconsin near the border with Minnesota.