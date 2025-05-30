Smoke from Canadian wildfires forecast to move into Chicago area Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to make its way into the Chicago area Friday morning, potentially reducing air quality.

The smoke is expected to begin moving in around mid-day before really settling in during the evening around sunset, ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.

Martinez said in the afternoon, the winds direction will shift and come out of the north and northwest, bringing the smoke into the area.

Air quality was good to moderate across the Chicago area Friday morning, but it could potentially dip to being unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Martinez said there is potential to have some of that smoke in lower parts of the atmosphere and the smoke may stick around into the weekend.

The Canadian province of Manitoba declares a state of emergency over wildfires as thousands flee

The Canadian province of Manitoba has declared a state of emergency over a series of wildfires, and Prime Minister Mark Carney has agreed to send in the military to help.

"This is the largest evacuation Manitoba will have seen in most peoples' living memory," Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said.

He said the fires have forced 17,000 people across several communities to flee.

"The military is being called for help here because of the sheer scale of the 17,000 folks that we move relatively quickly," Kinew said. "I'm happy to say that Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed with the request."

The emergency declaration helps officials to safely transport evacuees and provide shelter.

[AP News contributed to this report]