Man who died after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree on NW Side ID'd: medical examiner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 8, 2024 8:28PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree on Chicago's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 6600-block of North Caldwell Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was driving northbound on Caldwell Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, striking a tree, police said.

Police said the man was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Axel Llamas.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

