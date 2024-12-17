24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Car leads police on high-speed chase from NW Indiana to South Side of Chicago during evening rush

ByRob Elgas WLS logo
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 12:24AM
A car led Lake County, Indiana police on a chase on the Dan Ryan, Bishop Ford and into the Back of the Yards neighborhood in Chicago Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a high-speed police chase during the evening rush hour from northwest Indiana to Chicago's South Side Tuesday.

The chase, involving the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Office, started on the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway, before traveling onto the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

A high-speed police chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway ended when the driver abandoned the car with a child inside.

Chopper 7 was over the northbound Dan Ryan about 5:20 p.m., and captured several squad cars with lights activated racing after a car, weaving in and out of traffic.

The vehicle got off the highway at 59th Street, and continued through a neighborhood. At one point, the vehicle drove onto the grass, before the vehicle was surrounded, just after 5:30 p.m., at 53rd Street and Morgan in Back of the Yards.

The driver bailed out of the suspect car, and a child appeared to be pulled from the vehicle, as well.

The child did not appear to be hurt, and someone was seen being taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the chase.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

