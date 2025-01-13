Child dies after exposure to carbon monoxide in Albany Park: Sources

Chicago police said they first responded to the call at 5:17 a.m. at a house in the 3000 block of W. Gunnison Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child died and another is in serious condition after being exposed to carbon monoxide on the city's Northwest Side, according to sources.

A 10-year-old girl was found unresponsive at the house. She was taken to the hospital, where she died according to Chicago police.

Sources tell ABC7 Chicago a 12-year-old child was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The children were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide, sources told ABC7.

This is a developing story.

