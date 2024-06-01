DuPage County Coroner responds to motorcycle, car crash near Carol Stream, West Chicago

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The coroner is responding to a car crash with at least one fatality Friday evening in the west suburbs.

The crash happened near North Avenue and St. Charles Road near Carol Stream and West Chicago in DuPage County, authorities said.

Witness photos provided to ABC7 showed at least one motorcycle and a car appeared to be involved in a crash at the location.

The DuPage County Coroner confirmed it is responded to the crash scene, but did not confirm how many fatalities may have occurred.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook around 9:12 p.m., saying "Please avoid North Avenue at St Charles in West Chicago. North Avenue is closed due to a two vehicle accident. The accident is currently under investigation."

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to authorities for more details.