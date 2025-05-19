Woman attacked at Carpentersville McDonald's, police say

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was attacked after police said multiple suspects made "derogatory remarks about the victim's sexual orientation."

The incident happened on Tuesday at the McDonald's at 1660 South Kennedy Drive, Carpentersville police said.

Police said an altercation began after two men allegedly "made derogatory remarks about the victim's sexual orientation as they passed by her."

It began as an argument and eventually escalated into a fight with three people, police said.

The female victim had multiple severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. She has since been released from the hospital.

Police said two males were taken into custody: an adult and a juvenile.

The younger suspect turned himself into to police on Friday, three days after the incident.

The older suspect was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.

Carpentersville police said multiple felony charges were approved against both suspects. The most serious felony charge was aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

"This incident underscores the importance of addressing violence and discrimination within our community. The Carpentersville Police Department remains committed to ensuring public safety and promoting respect for all individuals," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

