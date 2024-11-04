Tuberculosis case confirmed at Elmhurst University, 2 more suspected; school offering free TB tests

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Classes continued as normal Monday at Elmhurst University despite the diagnosis late last week of a student with tuberculosis. Two more students have suspected cases, which are still being tested.

The school immediately notified the DuPage County Health Department upon confirmation, and alerted the campus community that the potentially deadly bacteria had found its way to the school.

"The suspect cases have a positive test, but they still need to be evaluated by a health care professional to determine whether it's active or latent TB," said Ashley Matese of DuPage County Health Department.

Doctors say tuberculosis is only contagious from active cases, and the majority of TB cases are latent. Also known as "white death," TB can be fatal if left untreated. It is typically spread by a patient coughing, putting those in close proximity potentially at risk.

University officials have updated the campus community several times since the first case was diagnosed, saying in part, "we have contacted those who may have been in close contact with affected individuals and are providing them with free testing."

Doctors say TB generally attacks the lungs and symptoms include chronic coughing.

"If they get tested, they can get diagnosed early enough to get treated before it gets to the point where it becomes active and they can pass it on to somebody else," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, Endeavor Edward Hospital.

Tuberculosis has killed nearly 2 million people, but has been considered rare since the 1950s when doctors developed antibiotics to treat it. Health experts are concerned about it spreading in a college campus setting when students are often together in large gatherings for class and other activities. That's why the yare reaching out to everyone who may have had contact with the student.

"I think there's a stigma with TB, or people get really concerned. But it's very treatable," Matese said.

Doctors say TB has a long incubation period, which means it may take some time before a patient develops symptoms. The university is offering free testing all week.

