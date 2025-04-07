Joliet West High School student diagnosed with tuberculosis, school officials say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, school officials said on Monday.

Joliet West High School sent a letter to students and staff who may have been in close contact with the affected student, who is receiving treatment.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs.

Symptoms of TB include persistent coughing, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

Transmission of TB typically requires prolonged close contact with an infected person.

Students who did not receive the notice do not have to be concerned, the school said.

This comes after another tuberculosis case was confirmed at Waukegan High School two weeks ago.