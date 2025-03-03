24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Polish president in Chicago for Casimir Pulaski Day celebration

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 1:28PM
It's Casimir Pulaski Day Monday and the president of Poland is In Chicago for the celebration honoring the Revolutionary War hero.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is Casimir Pulaski Day which honors the revolutionary war hero from Poland.

It's also a time to celebrate the ties between Chicago and Poland.

Polish dancers performed Sunday at a packed house at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda was there and he is still in Chicago Monday morning. He's the guest speaker at an event at the Polish Museum of America.

Pulaski Day honors the Revolutionary War hero Casimir Pulaski. General Pulaski is recognized as the "Father of the American Cavalry."

All government offices in the City of Chicago and Cook County are closed Monday, but Chicago Public Schools are in session.

