Up to 5 house cats sick as bird flu found in 2nd raw pet food brand: health officials

The death of an Oregon house cat and a pet food recall are raising questions about the ongoing outbreak of bird flu and how to protect pets.

LOS ANGELES -- A second brand of raw pet food sold in farmers markets in California has been found to contain bird flu, according to Los Angeles County health officials. One house cats was has been confirmed positive with the virus, and the four cats living in the same house are presumed to be sick, as well.

Last week health officials alerted consumers about a separate brand of raw pet food linked to the death of a cat in Oregon.

The most recent cases involve a brand called Monarch Raw Pet Food, LA County officials said in a press release Tuesday.

A list of locations where the raw pet food was sold was listed on the product website.

Health officials in L.A. warned against feeding pets raw food following the detection of bird flu in a raw pet food brand last week.

Earlier this month, officials confirmed bird flu in four house cats in another household. They consumed raw milk, became sick and died, officials said.

Cats infected with H5 bird flu can develop severe illness that can include neurologic signs, respiratory signs or liver disease that can rapidly lead to death.

There have been no human cases of bird flu associated with house cats, L.A. officials said.

Health officials say the overall risk of H5 bird flu to the public remains low.

Most human cases of bird flu in the U.S. involve people who had direct contact with infected cattle or livestock.

Overall, there have been 66 confirmed cases of bird flu involving humans across 10 states, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. California has the highest number of cases with 37.

Most bird flu cases affecting humans in the U.S. have been mild, and patients have typically recovered after receiving antiviral medication.

Federal health officials have begun testing raw cow's milk cheese and raw milk nationwide to test for bird flu.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

