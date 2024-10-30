Teen walks in on intruder who broke into Indiana family's home while they were away: VIDEO

A teen was caught on video walking in on an intruder who had broken into his home recently in Muncie, Indiana while the family was away on vacation.

MUNCIE, Ind. -- What seemed like a harmless conversation recently turned into a terrible ordeal for an Indiana family, when their son walked in on an intruder who had broken into their house after finding out they would be out of town.

Video provided by Ashley Calhoun shows the moment her 14-year-old son Max walked into their property in Muncie, after being dropped off by his friend's father, Justin Oliver. Seconds later, Max can be seen running out of the house to stop Oliver from driving off.

Armed with a gun, Oliver, an ex-Marine and high school assistant principal, then heads inside the house to confront a man who had made himself comfortable while the family was away.

The incident occurred after Calhoun's husband, Rob, had what he thought was a harmless conversation with a stranger who was later identified as 33-year-old Kenneth Quilaton.

Calhoun told Storyful that Rob had come across Quilaton a few days before the family headed off, and the two got chatting about an item Rob owned. Rob said the family would be out of town for a while and that he would not have time to locate the item in the attic.

There is a huge lesson for everyone listening... just don't tell anyone you're going out of town Ashley Calhoun, homeowner

"He somehow got my husband's first and last name and our address .... The man apparently cased our home for a few days to make sure we were gone, and then entered through an upper balcony door that had unfortunately been left unlocked," Calhoun said.

She said that while there, Quilaton "showered, napped, made pizza bites, fed his dog, and took a bowel movement in a decorative container despite having multiple toilets."

Calhoun said, "He also was apparently looking for the item in the attic and fell through the attic into my garage leaving a giant hole in the ceiling and a mess."

Citing court documents, local media reported that Quilaton offered a Muncie police officer $100 to let him go, and was arrested for bribery, in addition to the burglary and criminal mischief charge.

"There is a huge lesson for everyone listening," Calhoun said. "Just don't tell anyone you're going out of town."