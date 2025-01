Celebrate National Pizza Week with some doughy tips and tricks

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chef Giovanni Labbate, with Tievoli Pizza Bar stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to help the morning team celebrate National Pizza Week. Chef Labbate showed the team how to throw pizza dough, like a pro. In April, Chef Labbate will be competing at a World Pizza Championship in Italy. To learn more about the Tievoli Pizza Bar in Palatine, click here.