Celebrate St. Patrick's Day music and traditions with Old St. Pat's Church

On Saturday, March 15, Old St. Pat's will celebrate Shamrock'n in the West Loop.

On Saturday, March 15, Old St. Pat's will celebrate Shamrock'n in the West Loop.

On Saturday, March 15, Old St. Pat's will celebrate Shamrock'n in the West Loop.

On Saturday, March 15, Old St. Pat's will celebrate Shamrock'n in the West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Chicago with Old St. Patrick's Church.

The week leading up to the holiday begins with the 26th Annual Siamsa na nGael on Monday, March 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Chicago Symphony. This year's ceremony will honor the values of St. Brigid - faith, hope and love - as a bridge to unity and community healing in these challenging times through song, dance, and story.

This year's performers include Metropolis Symphony Orchestra, Old St. Patrick's Concert Choir, soloist and actress Ciara Renée, soloists Devin DeSantis, Catherine O'Connell, Irish Trad Band, Trinity Irish Dance and many more. World renown and 5-time champion dancers Michael and Matthew Gardiner will also be featured for a second year in a row. Tickets are on sale through the Symphony Center Box Office at 312-294-3000 or cso.org.

Tickets are on sale through the Symphony Center Box Office at 312-294-3000.

Then on Saturday, March 15, Old St. Pat's will celebrate Shamrock'n from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 625 West Adams in the West Loop. All are welcome to come out and enjoy Irish pub grub, music, a pint or two and even activities for the littlest of leprechauns, like crafts, balloon artists and face painting!

Sponsored by Guinness, Bailey's, Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, Wintrust and Coca-Cola, the event will have Irish fiddles, flutes, bagpipers and maybe a dancer or two! Make sure to stay for the special appearances by Chicago Garda and the iconic Shannon Rovers Pipe & Drum Band.

Guests have a chance to enter the Pot O' Gold raffle offering up to $20,000 grand prize. Purchase your tickets now for chances to win an early bird prize.

Funds raised at Siamsa nan Gael and Shamrock'n will go towards supporting the numerous ministries at Old St Patrick's Church, including social justice initiatives, outreach programs, and strengthening the mission of the church.

To learn more, visit https://www.oldstpats.org/irishheritage.html.