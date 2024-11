Celebrity chef Richard Sandoval opens Toro Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Toro Chicago is a new restaurant in town. Celebrity chef Richard Sandoval is the creative mind behind the Pan-Latin cuisine eatery. It is now open within the Fairmont Chicago hotel on North Columbus Drive.

It's the latest restaurant opened by chef Sandoval. On ABC 7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. live newscast, he showcased one of his signature dishes, "Lomo Saltado." To learn more or connect with the staff at Toro Chicago, click here.