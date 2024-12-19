Chicago Fire Department delivers toys to children's hospitals across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is on a mission to make sure young patients at Shriners Children's hospital and across the city have some holiday cheer.

The 8th Battalion stepped in for Santa Wednesday, unloading lots of toys and goodies from their fire trucks.

The firehouse is down the street from Shriners, but it wasn't the only stop the firefighters made.

"Today we have gone to Illinois Masonic, Comer Children's hospital, St. Anthony's on the South Side, of course here and Rush," said Sam Kamberis, with CFD.

And there were plenty of presents to go around, thanks to toy drives organized by Ignite the Spirit, a charity established by CFD.

Koran Harris, 7, happened to have an appointment to get fitted for a new prosthetic leg. He and his parents came in from Milwaukee.

The trip was made even more special with an unexpected Christmas gift.

"I first saw the football, and then I saw the car. Then, I saw the basketball, and I wanted them both," Harris said.

Anthony Valsi, 10, had corrective surgery on both his pinky fingers, and chose a football to toss around with his brother.

"It's very generous of them and kind of them during this holiday season for all the kids, besides Anthony, but for all the kids here," mother Melissa Valsi said.

The items, that are all new, in their original packaging, non-latex toys, will be taken to a storage room at Shriners and sorted, so different departments can come and select gifts that they'll be giving to the patients they see between now and Christmas.

It's a way to make the holiday season brighter for their patients.

"When our kids are here in the hospital, it's kind of a scary time. And, when we have these toys to be able to share with our patients, it makes this place feel more warm and inviting, and makes them feel special themselves," said Darlene Kelly, with Shriners Children's.