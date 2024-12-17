Maywood families receive toys, food ahead of Christmas

Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action partnered with ComEd to spread holiday cheer.

Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action partnered with ComEd to spread holiday cheer.

Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action partnered with ComEd to spread holiday cheer.

Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action partnered with ComEd to spread holiday cheer.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Families in Maywood received some much needed help this holiday season.

"I bring the kids out because times are hard," Maywood resident Kyra James said, "I allow them to be in the holiday spirit."

Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action, an organization that helps low-income residents in Cook County partnered with ComEd to spread holiday cheer.

400 families received toys and food ahead of Christmas.

"This allows people input community get a better day on Christmas, get present and food they would not get otherwise," PLCCA Executive Vice President Claudette Harrell said.

Families also learned about bill-assistance programs, to help offset the cost of their utilities.

The organization also delivered 70 food baskets to seniors.

Families say any little bit helps to take some of the financial burden off during the holiday season.

