Charges dropped against man in deadly Waukegan restaurant stabbing, prosecutors say

Charges were dropped against a man in the stabbing death of Joshua Kirkwood at 41 14 Forty One Fourteen Steaks and Seafood in Waukegan, Illinois.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges have been dropped against a man initially accused in a deadly north suburban stabbing.

Prosecutors say surveillance video reviewed after the charges were filed show that Iziah Gonzalez was never armed.

Joshua Kirkwood was stabbed to death inside his own Waukegan restaurant, 41 14 Forty One Fourteen Steaks and Seafood, located at 2120 North Green Bay Road, during a fight last month.

Prosecutors say other charges are possible against Gonzales, because investigators believe he started the fight with Kirkwood, which led to the stabbing.

Investigators say Gonzalez's 16-year-old year old brother is the one who stabbed Kirkwood.