2 brothers charged in fatal stabbing of Waukegan restaurant owner Joshua Kirkwood

Joshua Kirkwood was killed in a Waukegan stabbing at 41 14 Forty One Fourteen Steaks and Seafood, the restaurant he owned.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A second suspect has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a restaurant owner in Waukegan last Saturday, Waukegan police said.

The stabbing took place at about 11:27 p.m. at 41 14 Forty One Fourteen Steaks and Seafood at 2120 North Green Bay Road.

An employee of the restaurant, 21-year-old Iziah Gonzalez, and his 16-year-old brother have both been charged with first degree murder after 51-year-old Joshua Kirkwood was killed, police said.

Police said the boys' mother, who also worked at the restaurant and was in a relationship with Kirkwood, got into an argument with Kirkwood.

Gonzalez and his mother were both transported to hospitals, with Gonzalez later being taken into custody and charged, police said.

The teen suspect later turned himself into police on Monday and was subsequently charged, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they searched a car belonging to the mother and found two handguns as well as a DVR which investigators suspect belonged to the business's camera system.

Both suspects are being held in custody.