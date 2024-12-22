Man charged with spraying bug spray on produce at Arizona Walmart, police say

Mesa police said the man sprayed bug killer on several items at a Walmart.

MESA, Ariz. -- A man turned himself in after police said he recorded himself spraying bug spray on food at a Walmart.

Court records claim Charles Smith stole a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer at an Arizona Walmart.

He then sprayed it all over the produce section and rotisserie chickens.

Police said the man caused nearly $1,000 worth of damage and posted it on social media.

The video was quickly deleted but a person on X screen recorded it and shared it.

Documents claimed officers made contact with Smith who then turned himself in days later.

Smith faced charges for introducing poison, criminal damage, and endangerment.

Police said the man had a warrant for his arrest out of Tempe. He is accused of committing several other crimes that created danger to the public.

The document claims Smith told investigators he does "pranks" and posts them online.

The man said he makes anywhere from $6,000 to $10,000 a month off the videos.

Some of his other videos include what appears to be him locking people inside a Goodwill and throwing food at people at the mall.

For the incident at Walmart, Smith said he received several negative comments about the alleged act. So, he went back inside ten minutes after spraying the food and removed the items.

It is unclear if anyone bought the contaminated items.

