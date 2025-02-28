Chatham restaurant Lem's Bar-B-Q receives prestigious James Beard Award

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side barbecue spot known for its mouth-watering rib tips is now in the national spotlight.

Lem's Bar-B-Q has received a James Beard Award, a prestigious honor that recognizes some of the best restaurants and chefs in the country.

Lem's has been in the Chatham neighborhood for decades. The people in a long line recently say Lem's is one of the best barbecue spots in the city. And clearly, the folks behind the James Beard Award agree.

Rib tips, fries, chicken, shrimp and, of course, the secret sauce: Lem's has been serving South Side residents for more than 70 years.

They received the James Beard Award in the America's Classics category.

The award is given to locally and independently owned restaurants with timeless appeal and food that reflects the cultural traditions of their communities.

"I said, 'praise God, thank you Jesus,'" owner Carmen Lemons said.

Lemons is carrying out the legacy of her father, James Lemons, and his brothers, Myles and Bruce.

The line is always wrapped around the building, but news of the James Beard Award has the bustling business even busier.

"Lem's is an institution on the city's South Side. What makes Lem's special is our secret sauce and how we cook our ribs. We cook our ribs in what they call an aquarium barbecue pit, with charcoal, hickory wood and fire," Carmen Lemons said.

Longtime customers say the award is well-deserved.

"I think it's beautiful; it's well needed. Because we do things, and we never get rewarded for it. This is a time we can look up and support them," Rita Gillespie said.

"What's so good about this sauce? I don't know the secret. But the sauce is the hook. The sauce is what keeps you coming back," TJ McBride said.

With a legacy that spans generations, the family behind Lem's is overjoyed.

"It shows a commitment to our legacy and our involvement in the community," Manager William Lemons said.

"Seventy years, we're doing it, and we're going to continue to keep doing it," Carmen Lemons said.

The James Beard Award ceremony is this June at Lyric Opera of Chicago.