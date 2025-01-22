Chicago restaurants, chefs among James Beard 2025 semi-finalists

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago chefs and restaurants made it into the semi-finals for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Foundation is known for its prestigious restaurant awards in the country.

Up for Outstanding Restaurateur is Chicago's Brian Jupiter and Aaron Torricelli with Pioneer Tavern Group.

Boka's Chef Lee Wolen is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Chef.

Lincoln Park's Galit is up for Outstanding Restaurant.

West Town's Feld Chef Jason Potashnick is a semifinalist for Emerging Chef.

Uptown's Cariño is up for Best New Restaurant.

Leigh Omilinsky at Daisies is up for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

West Loop's Elske is a semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.

Kumiko is up for Outstanding Bar.

There are two Chicago nominees for Best New Bar: TRUCE and Bisous.

Up for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service is Thomas Kakalios from Asador Bastian.

Chirstopher Marty from Best Intentions is up for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

To see the full list of semifinalists, click here.

Semifinalists for Best Chef Great Lakes are:

-Marcos Ascencio, Mariscos San Pedro

- Thai Dang, HaiSous

- Diana Davila, Mi Tocaya Antojería

- Bo Fowler, BiXi Beer

- Joe Frillman, Daisies

- Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower, Maxwells Trading

- Lamar Moore, ETC.

- Noah Sandoval, Oriole

- Sujan Sarkar, Indienne

- Zeeshan Shah and Yoshi Yamada, Superkhana International

Award nominees will be announced on April 2. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.