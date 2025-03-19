24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Cheer coach accused of stealing $38K from Lake Zurich high school: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 2:17PM
LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban cheer coach is accused of stealing money from a high school.

The investigation began in February 2024 when the Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 contacted police to report financial discrepancies from the high school cheerleading coaches.

Lake Zurich police found that $38,000 of school funds had been diverted for personal use.

Nearly a year later, Gabriele N. Kelly, 26 of Algonquin, turned herself in for a total of four felony charges: two counts of theft and two counts of money laundering.

She appeared at the Lake County Courthouse on Tuesday. Her next court date is in April.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact police.

