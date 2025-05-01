Pennsylvania teacher facing 63 charges for allegedly having sex with student

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- A Pennsylvania teacher is facing 63 charges for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Michelle Mercogliano, 35, a special education teacher at Conestoga High School, was charged Wednesday by the Tredyffrin Township police.

The investigation began Monday when police were contacted by family members of a juvenile male student.

A criminal complaint obtained by ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI states the student says they had sex about 12 times since February. The majority of the interactions allegedly happened at Mercogliano's parents' house in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Court documents also say she purchased medical marijuana for the student about 15 times.

An online post from the school district shows Mercogliano is an academic support teacher for ninth through 12th grade, and also works as an adjunct professor at Immaculata University, teaching Italian.

She is facing a long list of charges, including school - intercourse/sexual contact with student, unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses and other offenses.

According to police sources, she is not yet in custody. The Chester County DA's Office says Mercogliano is being cooperative and expected to surrender with her attorney present.

"Parents and students should be able to trust their teachers. The Defendant broke the law and destroyed that trust. It will not be tolerated," Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement.

The Tredyffrin Easttown School District says Mercogliano has been placed on leave. She began teaching at Conestoga in the fall. She was also a teacher at Hillside Elementary School from 2019 to 2024 and a paraprofessional at Hillside Elementary and Valley Forge Elementary Schools from 2014 to 2018, according to the district.

"We have no information at this time to indicate that the criminal investigation involves other students. However, if you have details you believe are relevant to this investigation, please contact Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221," Superintendent of Schools Richard Gusick said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department at 610-644-3221.

Read the full statement from the Tredyffrin Easttown School District below:

"Today, Tredyffrin Township Police and the Chester County District Attorney informed the District that charges have been filed against a Conestoga High School teacher, Michelle Mercogliano, related to alleged unlawful conduct with a Conestoga High School student. Ms. Mercogliano was placed on leave yesterday immediately after the District was made aware of the investigation, and she no longer has access to District property. The District appreciates the work of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department and District Attorney and is cooperating with the investigation. Out of respect for student privacy and the integrity of the investigation, the District will not provide additional comment or details at this time.

Ms. Mercogliano began teaching at Conestoga this past fall. She was a teacher at Hillside Elementary School from 2019 to 2024 and a paraprofessional at Hillside Elementary and Valley Forge Elementary Schools from 2014 to 2018. We have no information at this time to indicate that the criminal investigation involves other students. However, if you have details you believe are relevant to this investigation, please contact Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221.

We are deeply troubled by these allegations. The District remains committed to providing a safe and supportive school environment for all students. We encourage you to contact your child's Principal if any child needs support."