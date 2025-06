Puerto Rican People's Day Parade honors culture, heritage in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's annual Puerto Rican People's Day Parade brought a crowd out to Humboldt Park on Saturday.

The parade honors Puerto Rican pride and resilience.

The route started at Division Street at Campbell Avenue.

The parade is part of Puerto Rican Festival, which continues through Sunday in Humboldt Park.

