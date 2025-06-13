Chicagoans enjoying busy weekend, including Kickoff to Summer Picnic, Puerto Rican Festival

Chicago is having a busy weekend, with a Kickoff to Summer Picnic at the Museum of Science and Industry and the Humboldt Park Puerto Rican Festival.

Chicago is having a busy weekend, with a Kickoff to Summer Picnic at the Museum of Science and Industry and the Humboldt Park Puerto Rican Festival.

Chicago is having a busy weekend, with a Kickoff to Summer Picnic at the Museum of Science and Industry and the Humboldt Park Puerto Rican Festival.

Chicago is having a busy weekend, with a Kickoff to Summer Picnic at the Museum of Science and Industry and the Humboldt Park Puerto Rican Festival.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It may not be officially summer, but it is starting to feel like it in Chicago with schools out and events starting, whether or not the weather cooperates.

The Kickoff to Summer Picnic was not diminished by a little drizzle at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

"I don't mind this kind of weather," Glen Ellyn parent Sarah Alam said. "It's kind of nice. Not too hot, not too cold. It's perfect."

The free outdoor event had lots of hands-on activities for kids, as well as fan favorites, like face painting.

"I don't have anything to complain about," Glen Ellyn High School graduate Mikey Alam said. "I can tolerate this. It's been really fun here."

The annual event marks the start of summer for many Chicago Public Schools students.

"When school is out, there's lots of ways to sneak in those vegetables, whether they are building with Legos, whether they are building with our booka blocks here, and it's also a fun ways for families to engage in STEAM," said Dr. Jessica Chavez with the Griffin Museum of Science & Industry.

SEE ALSO | Celebration Mass to be held at Rate Field for Pope Leo XIV on Saturday

"It is great. I think giving kids something that is engaging like this gives them fantastic exposure to new ideas," Chicago parent Jill Cannon said. "It's worth it, so I swapped my schedule around."

On the North Side, the Old Town Art Fair opened for its 75th season. Friday was the official ribbon cutting for the fair featuring hundreds of artists that opens Saturday and runs through Sunday.

"Everything we do for the art fair is giving back to the community, and that is why it's so important to the Old Town triangle district," said Chris Nelson with the Old Town Art Fair.

The four-day Puerto Rico Festival in Humboldt Park was in day two Friday. Legendary Puerto Rican freestyle performers were on stage rain or shine Friday evening, with the Puerto Rican Day parade stepping off Saturday.

"Today is a curve ball, good old Chicago," said Lyrik Cruz with Puerto Rican Festival Chicago/Boricuas Got Talent. "Unpredictable, but always good."

Regardless of the events or the weather, there was some wisdom from Chicago's youth as they shared some of the simple joys of summer.

"I like to stay at home or around my community," 11-year-old George Qin said. "I play frisbee or play with my boomerang, or at home I can do my own things and play games."

"The stuff that I love about summer time is that I get to sleep long, and I also get to play outside more, because it's not so cold," 10-year-old Ethan Cannon said.

It looks like better weather is on the way for weekend activities, including the celebration of Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field on Saturday.