ABC7 reporter Maher Kawash flies with US Navy Blue Angels ahead of Chicago Air and Water Show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Blue Angels are back in Chicago for the Air and Water Show this weekend, and ABC7 reporter Maher Kawash got a taste of the journey the Navy pilots go through in combat.

Kawash said it was a once in a lifetime experience with what felt like the weight of the world on his chest.

The experience began with some training and preparation with the help of Lieutenant Connor O'Donnell, whose call sign is "Buddy."

Then it was the good stuff, a 45 minute flight with 14 different maneuvers, flips and tricks that showcase the rare talent of the Blue Angels.

Not many words can explain what G force feels like. It is a flight you can't just sit back and enjoy. It's really a full body workout.

The first few minutes were light work, kind of like the feeling of a rollercoaster, but with 10 times the thrill. Buddy continued to show off more moves, with a maneuver at speeds around 400 miles per hour.

"The delta roll, giving us 1.8 Gs at about 400 knots," he said.

The plane traveled about 40 miles northeast of the Gary Airport. Buddy made sure to catch the views from every angle possible - even upside down.

The real test came as they pushed to the speed of sound.

"Alright Maher that's 600 miles per hour you ready to go?" he said.

Buddy ramped the jet up to 7.6 Gs, which was quite literally a blur.

The Blue Angels often serve two to three years on tour before returning to the operational unit of the Navy. This year, the tour includes 32 shows in the U.S., with Buddy taking at least four flights per week.

"The views just unmatched up here as we course about 400 knots, similar to 400 miles per hour, right over Lake Michigan," he said. "These are the experiences that the Air and Water Show wants to bring to Americans all across the nation."

Buddy completed the landing with ease, capping off an experience Kawash said he'll never forget.

"To be able to share that with some even basic maneuvers," Lt. Connor O'Donnell said. "It's a pretty cool thing, because we represent folks who are far from home right now on air carriers all around the world."

