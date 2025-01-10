Aldermen seek to allow CPD to work with ICE to deport lawbreaking non-citizens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a proposal to reportedly better protect law-abiding non-citizens in Chicago from deportation under the upcoming President Donald Trump administration.

Two aldermen are proposing an amendment to the Welcoming City Ordinance.

It would utilize Chicago police to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to weed out non-citizens who choose to engage in dangerous, illegal activity.

Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance bans Chicago police from cooperating with federal ICE agents when they are seeking to deport someone living in the U.S. without legal permission. Alders Ray Lopez and Silvana Tabares want to tweak the law to make an exception for criminals.

"Why am I trying to roll out the red carpet for individuals who choose to be criminals?" said Lopez, with the 15th Ward.

Lopez said police should be able to cooperate with ICE for people living in the U.S. without legal permission, who are charged with crimes related to gangs, drugs, prostitution, human trafficking and sex crimes involving minors.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, with the 25th Ward, has two concerns: the lack of due process and giving the Trump administration any rope to follow through on deportation campaign promises

"I think that, if we open the door to collaborate, quote, unquote, with the Trump administration, we're opening the door to mass deportations," Sigcho-Lopez said.

But, Ray Lopez argues helping the administration deport criminals living in the U.S. without legal permission will allow Trump to focus on criminals only, rather than law-abiding residents living in the shadows.

Lopez fears if ICE is looking for one criminal in the neighborhoods, they will walk away with 10 others they were not looking for.

"If turning over one or two bad apples keeps thousands safe, it seems to be a no-brainer for me," Lopez said.

But Sigcho-Lopez doubts any form of cooperation with the Trump administration will keep thousands of law-abiding immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission safe.

"What we have heard from the Trump administration is they are looking to make Chicago a target," Sigcho-Lopez said.

Ray Lopez originally introduced his amendment to the Welcoming City Ordinance a year and half ago.

He and Alderwoman Tabares filed a Rule 41 notice to call the matter for a full City Council vote next Wednesday.

The alders claim they have the votes to pass it.