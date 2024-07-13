WATCH LIVE

Chicago Animal Care and Control shelter full, waiving pet adoption fees this weekend

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 13, 2024 2:30AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Animal Care and Control needs help.

The organization said Friday that intakes are up 21% this year and they're taking in 40 animals a day.

Adoption fees are being waived through this weekend.

There will be a special adoption event at the shelter, located at 2741 S, Western Ave., on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Cat intakes are the highest they've been in years.

There are 251 dogs and 234 cats staying in the shelter as of Thursday, CACC said.

