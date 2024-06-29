WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

18 cats rescued in Iowa after severe flooding arrive in Chicago with PAWS volunteers

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 29, 2024 8:13PM
PAWS Chicago to aid cats in Iowa after severe flooding
PAWS Chicago volunteers are traveling Friday to provide aid to 18 rescue animal cats in northwest Iowa after the state experienced severe flooding.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A total of 18 cats arrived in Chicago Saturday afternoon.

They were brought to the city by PAWS Chicago volunteers from a shelter in northwest Iowa, where there was severe flooding recently.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The volunteers left Chicago on Friday and picked up the cats from Humane Society of Northwest Iowa. They brought some much needed supplies for the newly-rescued animals.

Most of the cats were strays. Six of the cats were surrendered by owners.

All of the cats will be looking for new homes in Chicago after they undergo medical exams. They should be available for adoption next week, PAWS said.

SEE ALSO | PAWS Chicago launches fund to address rise in homeless pets

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW