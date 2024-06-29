18 cats rescued in Iowa after severe flooding arrive in Chicago with PAWS volunteers

PAWS Chicago volunteers are traveling Friday to provide aid to 18 rescue animal cats in northwest Iowa after the state experienced severe flooding.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A total of 18 cats arrived in Chicago Saturday afternoon.

They were brought to the city by PAWS Chicago volunteers from a shelter in northwest Iowa, where there was severe flooding recently.

The volunteers left Chicago on Friday and picked up the cats from Humane Society of Northwest Iowa. They brought some much needed supplies for the newly-rescued animals.

Most of the cats were strays. Six of the cats were surrendered by owners.

All of the cats will be looking for new homes in Chicago after they undergo medical exams. They should be available for adoption next week, PAWS said.

