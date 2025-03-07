Chicago Architecture Center to feature exhibit on Ukraine reconstruction efforts amid ongoing war

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millions of Ukrainians are estimated to have been displaced during the ongoing war. Now, a new exhibit at the Chicago Architecture Center is shedding light on reconstruction efforts there.

The exhibit will allow the public to see the stories of those directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

"The feeling is that everyone wants this war to end because of the amount of destruction that has been done by the Russian invasion is very vast," curator Sasha Topolnytska said.

The powerful exhibit is called "Constructing Hope: Ukraine."

It features pictures, models, video and furniture.

It paints a sobering image of the destruction that has been left behind during this ongoing war.

It also features efforts to rebuild Ukraine and find housing solutions for those who have been permanently displaced.

For Topolnytska, this is personal.

She is Ukrainian American, and understands why some Ukrainians want to stay at home and rebuild.

"Despite the destruction, it is easier to be at home, near people that you know and a community, where you have a job or skills, than be a refugee somewhere else," Topolnytska said.

She said some of the models featured represent the memories of people's homes.

"Not everyone took a photo of their home when they were running away, or their memories, even through sketching, or drawing of their home, in order to help them rebuild these models," Topolnytska said.

The exhibit originated in New York City, and it will officially open in Chicago on Monday.

"One of our team members came to visit it and were surprised by how engaging it was for an adult audience and whole families. They reached out to us to bring the exhibition to Chicago because we have such a big Ukrainian population," said Eve Fineman, director of exhibitions at the Chicago Architecture Center.

The Chicago Architecture Center said it hopes this encourages the public to reimagine what architecture can be, and that it is more than just tall buildings.

It can also be short- or long-term housing solutions.

The exhibit will be on display until Labor Day.