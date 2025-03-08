Chicago-area figure skaters hold memorial exhibition to honor DC plane crash victims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-area figure skaters came together Friday in the north suburbs to honor the victims of the deadly plane crash near Washington, D.C. and raise money for their families.

Of the 67 people killed in that crash, 28 were part of the tight-knit national figure skating community.

With power and precision, beauty and grace, local skating stars honored their fallen friends.

"I'm very grateful when I skate, because I get to skate for them," 14-year-old figure skater Jiaying Ellyse Johnson said.

Johnson was among the more than two dozen athletes who performed at a memorial exhibition Friday in Buffalo Grove, called "Skate for the 28." It was named for the 28 members of the figure skating community who perished January 29 in Washington, D.C. when their plane collided with a helicopter.

"When it first happened, it was a major shock, and then I think I was in denial, but now that more time has passed... I'm just really grateful for the community," Johnson said.

She and fellow national figure skater Lorenzo Elano were friends with three of the teen victims, Spencer Lane, Jinna Han and Franco Aparicio. They were with them before the crash at the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships in Kansas.

"I'm grateful I was able to see them before," Elano said. "I think it's really great that they were able to spend their last few days doing the things that they enjoyed most being with friends they don't get to see very often."

Also killed in the crash was 14-year-old Everly Livingston. Her friend, figure skater Ashley Vergamini of Glencoe, said Friday's event is healing.

"It's hard to not think about everything that has been happening, but I feel like skating has helped me, like, express my emotions," Vergamini said.

With donations and proceeds from a silent auction and bake sale, the exhibition raised thousands for the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund.

"t's always good to know that we're not alone in this process of grief, and everybody being here and seeing that we're all a community," Elano said. "We're still here together."

Elano and Johnson will be among the skaters at another memorial tribute Saturday in Wilmette as the community continues to keep their friends' legacies shining bright.

