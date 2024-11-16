Chicago-area leaders hold meeting to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some people in the Chicago area are concerned about the proposed policies from President-elect Donald Trump.

Local leaders held a special meeting Saturday to discuss those concerns and possible outcomes.

"The next four years is my main concern," community meeting attendee Gus Gonzalez said.

The worry is real and the concern palpable as hundreds of Chicagoans came together to talk about how they say a second Trump presidency may impact them and their communities.

"I want to hear what the plans are, how we can work together so we can protect each other, because we need to be there for each other right now, and throughout whatever's going to come," community meeting attendee Mildred Ponce De Leon said.

A coalition of over a dozen Chicago-area elected officials and nearly two dozen neighborhood organizations hosted the community meeting on the city's far Northwest Side to share strategies for protecting policies already in place at the local and state levels.

"What are some gaps? What are some of the things we should be working on the legislative side, but also on the community organizing side?" 4th District State Rep. Lilian Jimenez said. "What are people going to do to protect their neighbors?"

The gathering was held in the auditorium of Roosevelt High School in Albany Park. It began with a rally before heading into breakout sessions, led by community leaders. Neighborhood residents asked questions and came up with their own list of concerns about everything from reproductive rights and gender justice to immigration.

Dwain Borders isn't optimistic about the new administration social policies, but said minority, immigrant, and marginalized groups should be ready for anything.

"We know that they have at least four years in the White House to make anything happen," Borders said.

While some would argue the polices of the next administration will affect everyone, community meeting attendee Shannon Bunting says it's important that people like herself become actively involved.

"'I think white people in particular, certainly women, need to standup and support our brothers and sisters," Bunting said.

More community engagement is planned. Both organizers and people in the community say they will continue to protect themselves and each other as they all brace for what they anticipate will be a difficult four years.

