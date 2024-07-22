1 dead in Bishop Ford crash, Illinois State Police say; SB lanes closed

WATCH LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 22, 2024 10:22AM
Illinois State Police said one person was killed in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs Monday morning.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash involving two cars occurred at about 3:17 a.m. and police have shut down the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford between 147th and 159th streets.

Police said the driver who struck the victim's vehicle fled the scene and two other occupants of the vehicle are in custody.

It is not known how long the closure will last.

Further details were not immediately available.

