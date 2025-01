2 critically injured in Skokie crash, fire dept. says

Two people were critically injured in a crash in Skokie, police said.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash in the north suburbs.

The crash happened in the overnight hours near Howard Street and Lincoln Avenue.

One of the drivers was reportedly speeding when they slammed into another vehicle, according to Skokie Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Bill Endre.

At last check, two people hurt were in critical condition.

Two others refused treatment.

It is unknown if anyone is facing charges for the crash.