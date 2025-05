I-88 ramp closed as semi-truck crash damages bridge in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- An exit ramp on I-88 is closed after a semi-truck damaged a bridge over the expressway in Oak Brook Tuesday night.

The closure impacts the westbound I-88 ramp to southbound Route 83.

Illinois State Police said while attempting to go underneath the bridge, a commercial vehicle hauling an excavator made contact with the overpass and caused damage to the structure.

The ramp is expected to be closed for several days.